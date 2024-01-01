OpSense
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: opsense.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for OpSense on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, improve productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. The system also provides task management checklists, customizable alerts, and reports. OpSense is designed to deliver quick ROI by providing actionable insights that support immediate resolution of issues.
Categories:
Website: opsense.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpSense. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.