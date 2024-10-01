Top OpenSesame Alternatives
Physics Wallah
physicswallah.live
Physics is Love.12th IIT JEE & NEET preparation. Live Classes, Video Lectures, Test series, Lecture wise notes, Topic Wise Assignments with best questions, Dynamic Exercise and much more.
Coursera
coursera.org
Coursera is a world-wide online learning platform founded in 2012 by Stanford University's computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller that offers massive open online courses (MOOC), specializations, degrees, professional and mastertrack courses. Coursera works with universities and oth...
Duolingo
duolingo.com
Duolingo ( D(Y)OO-oh-LING-goh) is an American platform that includes a language-learning website and mobile app, as well as a digital language-proficiency assessment exam. The company uses the freemium model; the app and the website are accessible without charge, although Duolingo also offers a prem...
Testbook
testbook.com
Welcome to Testbook.com - The most trusted exam preparation Site for competitive exams. Prepare for Exams like Banking, SSC, Railways, GATE, UPSC with 26000+ Mock tests and Live Coaching.
edX
edx.org
Access 2000 free online courses from 140 leading institutions worldwide. Gain new skills and earn a certificate of completion. Join today.
Khan Academy
khanacademy.org
Khan Academy is an American non-profit educational organization created in 2008 by Salman Khan, with the goal of creating a set of online tools that help educate students. The organization produces short lessons in the form of videos. Its website also includes supplementary practice exercises and ma...
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Scribd
scribd.com
Scribd is an American e-book and audiobook subscription service that includes one million titles. Scribd hosts 60 million documents on its open publishing platform.Founded in 2007 by Trip Adler, Jared Friedman, and Tikhon Bernstam, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company is back...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...
Skillshare
skillshare.com
Skillshare is an online learning community based in the United States that provides educational videos. The courses are non accredited and are only available through a paid subscription. The courses primarily cover creative work, with a smaller amount of courses on business and entrepreneurship. Mo...
Codecademy
codecademy.com
Learn the technical skills you need for the job you want. As leaders in online education and learning to code, we’ve taught over 45 million people using a tested curriculum and an interactive learning environment. Start with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, Python, Data Science, and more.
Programiz
programiz.pro
Programiz is a platform tailored by programmers for programmers, offering a rich array of resources to master programming skills. Trusted by over 50 million enthusiasts worldwide, Programiz stands as a trailblazer in the industry, empowering learners to excel in programming. We get it - coding is ha...
Simplilearn
simplilearn.com
2M+ learners from over 150 countries; 1500 live classes every month with 85% learners reporting career benefits - Simplilearn is today the world’s #1 online bootcamp for learning digital skills. From role-aligned learning paths and university-partnered programs to free courses for beginners, world-...
Brilliant
brilliant.org
Brilliant’s mission is to inspire and develop people to achieve their goals in STEM – one person, one question, and one small commitment to learning at a time. We enable great teachers to illuminate the soul of math, science, and engineering through bite-sized, interactive learning experiences. Our ...
DataCamp
datacamp.com
What is DataCamp for Business? DataCamp is the go-to platform for learning about data and AI, collaborating through data, and recruiting job-ready talent. DataCamp for Business empowers your entire organization with vital data and AI skills, regardless of your starting point. Support teams of 2-10K+...
Busuu
busuu.com
Join the global language learning community, take language courses to practice reading, writing, listening and speaking and learn a new language.
BYJU'S
byjus.com
Welcome to BYJU’S - The Learning App, India’s largest online learning program! A perfect blend of engaging video lessons and personalised learning, the app is designed to help students practice, learn and understand concepts in an in-depth and easy-to-grasp manner.
Babbel
babbel.com
Babbel for Business has been at the forefront of corporate language training since 2017, serving as a catalyst for language development for employees in a variety of industries. Over 2000 companies worldwide have chosen Babbel for Business as the cornerstone of their professional development program...
Rosetta Stone
rosettastone.com
For over 30 years, we’ve been trusted to help people around the world learn new languages and connect with each other. We believe every person, and every reason for learning a language, deserves the best. Rosetta Stone’s Dynamic Immersion method and TruAccent speech analysis technology will give you...
Hack The Box
hackthebox.com
A Massive Hacking Playground. Join a dynamically growing hacking community and take your cybersecurity skills to the next level through the most captivating, gamified, hands-on training experience!
Chegg
chegg.com
Chegg, Inc., is an American education technology company based in Santa Clara, California. It provides digital and physical textbook rentals, textbook solutions, online tutoring, and other student services.The company was launched in 2005, and began trading publicly on the New York Stock Exchange in...
O'Reilly Learning
oreilly.com
O’Reilly follows and filters the trends and advancements in technology, sharing the insights of expert practitioners through the O’Reilly learning platform. So you get the answers you need to solve tough problems—from a line of code to learning a new tool or technology.
Perlego
perlego.com
With Perlego’s online library of academic resources and tools, trusted by students worldwide.
Memrise
memrise.com
Memrise is a language learning app that is the opposite of textbook learning: it’s super enjoyable and incredibly effective. Download Memrise for Android, iPhone or tablets and start learning for free: - Choose over 20 official language courses created by expert linguists. - Learn the language that ...
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity, a part of Accenture, is the market leader in talent transformation—changing lives, businesses, and nations by creating job-ready digital talent. Eliminate your talent gaps in digital technologies like AI, data science, ML, cloud, cybersecurity, and more. Create job-ready talent to accelerat...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Preply
preply.com
Preply Business offers companies 1-on-1 online lessons with certified language tutors. With Preply, employees can choose tutors based on their specific needs, learn on a flexible schedule and practice in between lessons with personalized materials. We’ve built a team of professional tutors and metho...
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
What is Pluralsight? As your industry and business model evolve, you need a learning solution that helps you deliver key innovations on time and on budget. With our platform, you can evaluate the technical abilities of your teams, align learning to key business objectives and close skills gaps in cr...
Scaler
scaler.com
Develop your coding skills with our personalised 1:1 mentorship by MAANG experts by Scaler Academy. We also offer mock interviews, tailored courses to help you take charge of your career.