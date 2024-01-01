OpenPro is a leader in licensed open source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software. OpenPro's ERP software solutions deliver a flexible, scalable and fully featured management system for small business to enterprise corporations. The system's modular design provides the ultimate in flexibility to clients. OpenPro can serve as a cost-effective small business account system, and has fully featured accounting software for manufacturing. OpenPro has the most up-to-date capabilities required for e-commerce software and is also a proven supply chain software provider. Over the past 10 years OpenPro software has been written in open source PHP, using open architecture (runs on any hardware and SQL database). With OpenPro's advanced features like document imaging; green paperless work flows; integrated bar coding; integrated phone systems; OCR reading to XML transactions; and multiple language and currency capabilities, we have saved our clients millions of dollars in operating efficiencies. The software can be deployed as Software as a Service (SAAS), ASP or run on your server. OpenPro offers business software solutions for every company looking for more value and more features from their ERP software solution.

Website: openpro.com

