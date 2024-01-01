Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for OpenGov on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

OpenGov is the leader in modern government software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. Schedule a demo today.

Website: opengov.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenGov. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.