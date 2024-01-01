Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for OneSchema on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The embeddable CSV importer for SaaS. Product and engineering teams use OneSchema to save months of development time to build a CSV importer. OneSchema improves customer activation / import completion rates by automatically correcting customer data.

Website: oneschema.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OneSchema. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.