Once Upon a Bot is an AI-powered tool that enables users to create children's stories from scratch. The platform combines two state-of-the-art artificial intelligence models, GPT-3 and Stable Diffusion, to generate stories that are both unique and tailored to the user's preferences. Users can upload photos of themselves to be featured in their stories and can choose the reading level and language of their creations. Once Upon a Bot is suitable for a wide range of ages and is a great way for kids to improve their reading skills while having fun creating imaginative stories. The platform allows users to edit, export, and share their stories, and offers a narrator feature so users can listen to their stories as they are read out loud.

Website: onceuponabot.com

