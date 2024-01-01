Gadget is a 3D printing AI failure detection assistant which uses state-of-the-art computer vision algorithms to detect various failures such as spaghetti, layer shifts, adhesion issues, and other printing errors. It can be used to automatically pause a print or send notifications via SMS, email, Telegram, Discord, Slack, and other services. Gadget can also provide full frame rate links and quick views as well as OctoPrint app support. The AI-driven technology is constantly learning and users can provide feedback to help improve accuracy. OctoEverywhere supporters can receive additional perks such as faster detection times, advanced AI detection models, automatic print pausing, and more.

Website: octoeverywhere.com

