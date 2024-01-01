Observe.AI
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: observe.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Observe.AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Conversation Intelligence for Contact Centers. Powered by Generative AI. Gain insights from 100% of customer interactions, maximize frontline team performance, and accelerate outcomes based on the industry-first contact center LLM.
Website: observe.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Observe.AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.