Top NVIDIA GeForce NOW Alternatives
Xbox Cloud Gaming
xbox.com
Experience the new generation of games and entertainment with Xbox. Explore consoles, new and old Xbox games and accessories to start or add to your collection.
Amazon Luna
amazon.com
Introducing Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service where it's easy to play great games on devices you already own. No waiting for lengthy downloads or updates — just play.
Shadow PC
shadow.tech
A full Windows PC in just a click. Shadow PC is a powerful Windows PC you can access remotely through an app or a browser. Get started with our new offers coming with increased capabilities.