NSFWJS is a JavaScript library designed to help identify potentially inappropriate images on a client's browser, without needing to send the image to a server. The library is powered by TensorFlowJS, which is an open-source machine learning library for JavaScript. The library is trained to recognize particular patterns in the images, with the current accuracy rate at 93%. The library also incorporates CameraBlur Protection, which is a feature that blurs any images that it identifies as being potentially inappropriate. The library is constantly being improved and updated, with new models being released frequently. NSFWJS is free to use, and can be modified and distributed under the MIT license. The library also includes a mobile demo, which allows users to test different images on their mobile devices. Finally, the library is available for download through GitHub, and users are encouraged to report any false positives or contribute to the development of the library.

Website: nsfwjs.com

