National Stock Exchange of India Limited is the leading stock exchange of India, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is under the ownership of some leading financial institutions, banks, and insurance companies. NSE was established in 1992 as the first dematerialized electronic exchange in the country.

Website: nseindia.com

