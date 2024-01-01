NovelistAI is an AI-powered website that enables users to create their own unique stories, novels, and interactive books with ease. Users can choose from a variety of genres and styles, allowing them to craft personalized reading experiences. The platform provides a user-friendly interface that allows for freedom and flexibility when building unique characters, plots and settings. NovelistAI also offers an ‘infinite story’ format which allows users to write new chapters as they read, and interactive stories or gamebooks where they can take on the role of the protagonist and make choices that influence the story. Furthermore, users can choose to write their stories in the style of their favorite authors, or even adapt classic novels to a new setting or era. Finally, the website will soon be offering additional features such as new genres of books, illustrated novels, exports to EPUB, and print books on paper.

Website: novelistai.com

