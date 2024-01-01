Novable is an AI-powered technology platform that enables startup and innovation scouting. The platform aims to provide a client-focused methodology for innovation scouting that combines DeepMatching™ technology with expert insights. The platform includes features such as professional scouting, validation, and engagement support, which help companies to find the top fitting startups in as little as two days. Novable provides access to a contextual network that includes website content, social feeds, news, patents, and financials of over 0M innovative companies across 0+ countries and 0+ topics. Companies can submit searches in natural language, follow the guide, and get immediate and personalized results matching their needs. The platform can save hundreds of hours by filtering out the noise and delivering only what matters. Novable has been trusted by some of the most visionary innovation professionals, with a 97% satisfaction rate according to Trustpilot. The platform also offers various resources such as client stories, an e-book, and a blog to help companies get inspired and stay up-to-date with the latest innovation trends. In summary, Novable is a powerful tool designed to help companies discover tomorrow's innovations today. The platform aims to provide a seamless and efficient experience through its AI-powered technology, expert insights, and a contextual network that offers a comprehensive understanding of the startup ecosystem.

Website: novable.com

