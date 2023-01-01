WebCatalog

Notion Calendar lets you schedule meetings and control your time like never before. It deeply integrates with Google Calendar accounts so that all your events are synced. Along with speed, beauty, and light/dark modes, Notion Calendar includes powerful features: - CONNECTED TO NOTION — add Notion docs, projects, and timelines. - MULTIPLE TIME ZONES — pull the time zone column to the right to “travel to any city” and add more time zones. - ALL IN ONE PLACE — see one unified view across multiple calendars and auto-sync events between them. - WIDGETS — select from 6 Home Screen Widgets featuring rich previews of upcoming events, month overviews, quick-add event buttons, and more! The Lock Screen Widget lets you see what’s coming at a glance when picking up your phone. - AVAILABLE IN 12 LANGUAGES — Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. It’s time.

