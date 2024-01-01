Top NoSky Alternatives
Multcloud
multcloud.com
MultCloud is a free and easy-to-use web app that allows you to transfer files across Cloud Drives, and support managing multiple cloud drives from a single interface. And sync files or even manage sharing files between cloud storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3, FTP, Suga...
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
Backblaze
backblaze.com
Backblaze is a data storage provider. It offers two products: B2 Cloud Storage - An object storage service similar to Amazon's S3. Computer Backup - An online backup tool that allows Windows and macOS users to back up their data to offsite data centers. The service is designed for businesses and e...
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage and document collaboration platform that helps teams stay safe, secure and connected in the cloud Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud ap...
IDrive
idrive.com
IDrive protects all your PCs, Macs, mobile devices and servers into one cloud backup account. IDrive offers many different plans for cloud or on-site backup including: -IDrive Personal -IDrive Team -IDrive Small Business -IDrive Enterprise -IDrive e2 S3 Compatible Object Storage -IDrive Cloud-to-Clo...
NinjaRMM
ninjaone.com
Make your IT team more effective with RMM software that automates IT management, drives technician efficiency, and improves your bottom line.
OpenDrive
opendrive.com
Unlimited Cloud Storage, Task Management and Notes to Keep Your Business Organized in the Cloud. OpenDrive allows users to manage their content stored in the cloud by using website, drive, desktop and mobile applications. Third party applications or websites can access or manage users' files throu...
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber res...
Aruba Cloud
arubacloud.com
Aruba Cloud: a complete Cloud environment for developing your projects. Designed to provide a complete range of Cloud services, Aruba Cloud meets the needs of companies whatever their project may be. Developing a Virtual Infrastructure, archiving and sharing data, setting up disaster recovery plans...
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
SimpleBackups
simplebackups.com
SimpleBackups is a cloud-based backup solution that automatically automates backups for servers, databases, and SaaS applications. SimpleBackups offers various features such as database, server, cloud storage, and SaaS application backup. It allows users to schedule incremental backups for MS SQL a...
Carbonite
carbonite.com
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports any size business, in locations around the world with secure and scalable global cloud infras...
Axcient
axcient.com
Axcient backup and disaster recovery solutions allow MSPs to Protect Everything. With a single, easy-to-use platform, Axcient helps you keep your clients secure. Take the Axcient Challenge, and see how you can get full BDR for all your clients' use cases--for up to 50% less than what you pay today f...
Pulseway
pulseway.com
Pulseway is the easiest way to remotely monitor and control IT systems from any smartphone or tablet enabling busy IT admins to fix issues on-the-go and be more productive. The solution was launched at the end of 2010 and it has over 275,000 IT users around the world. Pulseway Enterprise Server i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Backupify
backupify.com
Backupify, a Datto company, is the leader in cloud-to-cloud backup, enabling enterprises to extend data protection and accessibility best practices to the cloud. Backupify gives IT professionals the security and control they need against data loss from user errors, external threats, and service fail...
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Jottacloud
jottacloud.com
Access to everything, safely stored Regardless of whether you are an individual, family or business, Jottacloud allows you to store, share and be productive wherever you are.
exabackup
exabackup.com
xabackup is the perfect solution for busy professionals with a lot of data to manage. Our cloud-based service allows customers to back up their important files with ease, saving valuable time and effort. With exabackup, customers don't have to worry about complex settings or systems they just need t...
CBackup
cbackup.com
CBackup is a secure cloud backup service that allows you to automatically backup files from unlimited computers to secure clouds, transfer and sync files from one cloud drive to another for backup, and combine multiple idle cloud storage to store backups without any cost.
Files.fm
files.fm
The Files.fm cloud storage platform offers comprehensive solutions for storing, sharing, publishing, and even selling various types of content, including photos, videos, music, applications, books, and documents.
ScalePad Backup Radar US
scalepad.com
ScalePad Backup Radar is an automated backup monitoring platform that Managed Service Providers can rely on. It eliminates errors and the risk of data loss by highlighting the gaps in any backup environment. Backup Radar enables MSPs to be the data protection expert their clients rely on by giving c...
Cohesity
cohesity.com
Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. Cohesity makes it easy to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data—across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capab...
Druva
druva.com
Druva is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resiliency, and the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Druva’s innovative approach to backup and recovery has transformed how data is secured, protected and utilized by thou...
NetApp BlueXP
bluexp.netapp.com
In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. We’re focused on one thing, helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Our industry-leading solution...
Ottomatik
ottomatik.io
Ottomatik is a Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) type of service, which means you will need to install their agent on your servers and manage the backed-up data from their admin panel. Ottomatik is a paid service, but there is still a free option available that is suitable for users with only a single serv...
Nethopper
nethopper.io
Nethopper has pioneered KAOPS, a cloud native, GitOps-centric platform engineering framework to help platform and DevOps teams to jumpstart their Internal Developer Platforms, or IDPs. Nethopper KAOPS’ GitOps-centric platform engineering framework capabilities include: * Infrastructure automation *...
CloudPockets
cloudpockets.com
Canadian Cloud Backups A business level Cloud Backup that keeps your data 100% in Canada. We're focused on small businesses across Canada and provide a robust and secure software-based backup client that requires no hardware or up-front costs. This is a hybrid backup that allows you backup locally a...
CloudCasa
cloudcasa.io
CloudCasa is a Kubernetes backup, recovery, DR, and migration service for development, DevOps, platform engineering and IT ops teams. It supports AKS and all other major Kubernetes distributions and managed services including EKS, GKE, and Red Hat OpenShift. With CloudCasa, you can also centrally ma...
ZipCloud
zipcloud.com
ZipCloud is a cloud-based Online Backup Software. With Zip Cloud you can seamlessly sync your files across multiple computers, decide which files and folders you want to sync and choose where you want to sync them to. Zip Cloud's online control panel gives you access to all of your backed up and syn...