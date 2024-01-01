NOLU

NOLU

NOLU is a simple and easy-to-use interface for interacting with the Open AI GPT-3 engine. It allows users to ask questions and receive AI-generated answers without any complications or setup. It is powered by a neural network with over 175 billion machine learning parameters. NOLU is accessible from any browser and can be used on any screen size. It is also equipped with a training system that is based on 45 terabytes of text data and provides context from the human brain, which has about 85 billion neurons. NOLU offers a 50 QA free trial and is designed to provide a minimal interface so that users can stay focused on their tasks.

