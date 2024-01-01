Nolibox Creator is an AI tool that offers users an accessible and uncomplicated way to utilize a wide range of AI functions. Powered by the open source backend carefree-creator, this tool enables users to seamlessly integrate various AI techniques into an infinitely expandable draw board. The primary objective of Nolibox Creator is to provide a user-friendly platform, allowing individuals to effortlessly explore and enjoy these AI capabilities at no cost. Some of the notable features provided by Nolibox Creator include Txt2Img, VariationImg2Img, HD Erase & Replace, Inpaint, Negative Prompt, Outpaint, and Matting. Users can further customize their experience through parameter settings such as choosing different models like General, Real, Anime, 3D Anime, and Dreamlike. They can also adjust the art mode to either Simple or Advance. The tool offers a diverse range of prompt generation options for users to experiment with, from creating pretty anime characters or fantastical creatures like Elvish maidens and Forest Goddesses to generating landscapes, stylized artwork, or even traditional patterns. Users also have the flexibility to choose any artist, optimizer, and resolution suitable for their needs. To enhance usability, Nolibox Creator provides various operations such as generating circular textures, adding images, and enabling auto arrangement. Additionally, users can easily share their creations, access useful tips and shortcut keys, or contact the support team for any assistance. Overall, Nolibox Creator is a comprehensive AI tool that empowers users of all skill levels to effortlessly explore and create using a vast array of AI techniques.

Website: nolibox.com

