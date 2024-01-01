Top NiuTrans Alternatives
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser...
DeepL Translator
deepl.com
DeepL Translator is a free neural machine translation service launched on 28 August 2017 and developed by DeepL GmbH (Linguee), based in Cologne, Germany. It has received positive press asserting that it is more accurate and nuanced than Google Translate.DeepL currently offers translations between t...
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Vis...
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.
Microsoft Translator Conversations
translator.microsoft.com
Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where conversations occur without language barriers. Naver Papago
iTranslate Web
itranslate.com
iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.
Translate.com
translate.com
Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.
百度翻译
fanyi.baidu.com
Baidu Translation provides instant free translation services in more than 200 languages. It has web pages, APPs, and API products. It supports text translation, document translation, image translation and other special functions to meet users' needs for word search translation, document translation,...
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where requ...
Lingvanex
lingvanex.com
Lingvanex provides a comprehensive suite of machine translation and speech recognition tools. Core functionality includes the translation of text, voice, images, and documents, supporting a wide array of applications. The tool kit utilizes neural machine translation techniques to improve efficiency...
有道翻译
fanyi.youdao.com
Youdao Translation provides instant and free full-text translation, web page translation, document translation, and PDF in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, and Thai Translation, DOC translation, PPT translation,...
ImTranslator
imtranslator.net
ImTranslator Translation service is intended to provide an instant translation of words, phrases and texts in many languages. Whenever you need a translation tool to communicate with friends, relatives or business partners, travel abroad, or learn languages, our ImTranslator is always here to assis...
Apertium
apertium.org
Apertium is a rule-based machine translation platform. It is free software and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License.
Systran
systransoft.com
Translation tool for all your text. Translate easily your text with SYSTRAN translate box.
StringTranslate
stringtranslate.com
Best of world translator more than 6000 words. We provide free translation services all over the world. There is no limit on the number of words and the number of times. You don't have to be a member to use the service.