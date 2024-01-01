Nira Energy

Nira Energy

Software to find the best sites for renewables on the electrical grid. Nira is a map tool, built for renewable energy developers, that shows available capacity at every interconnection point on the electrical grid. Customers like AES and Cypress Creek use Nira to find the most profitable points on the grid to site new projects.

