Nira Energy
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: niraenergy.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Nira Energy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Software to find the best sites for renewables on the electrical grid. Nira is a map tool, built for renewable energy developers, that shows available capacity at every interconnection point on the electrical grid. Customers like AES and Cypress Creek use Nira to find the most profitable points on the grid to site new projects.
Website: niraenergy.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nira Energy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.