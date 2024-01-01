Nielsen Norman

Nielsen Norman

Evidence-Based User Experience (UX) Research, Training, and Consulting: Nielsen Norman Group is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with members in 17 additional locations throughout the United States. Services are provided world-wide. Helps clients manage the product and service design process to produce effective, profitable results. In-depth virtual UX training courses online and manages the certification process for the UX Certified (UXC) and UX Master Certified (UXMC) certificates.

