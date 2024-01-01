Top Nibol Alternatives
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Verkada
verkada.com
Verkada is the largest cloud-based B2B physical security platform company in the world. Only Verkada offers six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — integrated with a single cloud-based software platform. Designed with simpl...
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is the only fully integrated solution that brings together everything you need to manage and optimize your workplace, from desk and room booking to delivery management and unified occupancy analytics. Envoy has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the onsite experience, ...
Autonix
autonix.io
Autonix is a Trackable Dynamic QR Code Generator frontend with a visitor management solution backend. We enable businesses to collect and view visit activity with a powerful dashboard reporting on important KPIs. Our visitor check-in options via QR Code, Kiosk, or unique web URL lets visitors have c...
Kisi
getkisi.com
www.getkisi.com Kisi is the industry-leading physical security system for modern facilities. Arming your team members with a keyless entry system does more than eliminate keys—it builds a vibrant office culture. Our simple web dashboard and easy-to-use app save administrators and employees time, res...
CalendarHero
calendarhero.com
Schedule every meeting faster. Smart scheduling software for modern business. Meetings take time, but scheduling shouldn’t.
Desk.ly
desk.ly
► Easily manage office workstations online with desk.ly ✓ Simple & uncomplicated desk sharing solution ✓ Register now and test it for free!
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. ...
Securly
securly.com
Best in class. And beyond. Securly’s end-to-end solutions platform helps K-12 schools safeguard students, empower educators, and do more than they ever thought possible.
deskbird
deskbird.com
deskbird is the workplace management app that puts employees first. The platform provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily check the office's occupancy and adjust their schedule accordingly. With just 2 clicks, you can book a desk on a mobile, desktop, Slack or MS Team...
The Receptionist
thereceptionist.com
The Receptionist for iPad is designed to help calm visitor chaos in your front office. Our system handles tasks like guest check-in and notifications, visitor information storage, and badge printing so you can focus on making more meaningful connections with your visitors. With The Receptionist for ...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a global software vendor with eight years of experience helping thousands of companies simplify flexible and hybrid workplace management. We help companies transition from traditional office environments to hybrid ones with an easy-to-set-up and use fully integrated solutions and analyt...
WaitWell
waitwell.ca
WaitWell is a queuing and booking platform designed for busy service locations, ensuring visitors arrive at the right place, at the right time, and fully prepared for their service. Our primary use cases include: - Queue Management: Replace physical lineups with a convenient virtual queue. Visitors ...
Tribeloo
tribeloo.com
Tribeloo is the easy-to-use desk booking solution to collaborate in the hybrid workplace. Change management is hard. Therefore, Tribeloo makes it easy to bring employees back together and optimize your hybrid workplace.- Easy set up and intuitive to use - Facilitate agile teams coming together at t...
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Teamgo
teamgo.co
We have been using Teamgo for 15 months now and have found it invaluable in assisting with our visitor management." - S. Morris - Landmark Teamgo will change the way you think about visitor management. Impress guests with an easy to use touch screen visitor sign in solution that looks professional, ...
Eden Workplace
eden.io
Eden is a comprehensive SaaS platform built to help Workplace, People Operations, and IT teams work wonders. Eden offers user-friendly workplace experience tools designed with the employee experience and new world of work in mind. The product suite includes Desk Booking, Visitor Management, Internal...
Zynq
zynq.io
An all-in-one platform that helps offices, and it's people, use, manage and optimize their space. Zynq is empowering companies worldwide to embrace hybrid work through smart desk and room bookings, visitor management, health and vaccine screeners, collaboration tools and much more. Wraparound Enterp...
Joan
getjoan.com
Joan is a comprehensive workplace management system designed to optimize workspace utilization, enhance employee productivity, and streamline various aspects of office administration. Why Joan: - Comprehensive solutions: Manage rooms, desks, assets, and visitors with ease. - Effortless installation:...
Optix
optixapp.com
Optix empowers today’s leading coworking operators to succeed with a design-led and easy-to-use technology platform. Automate your operations, engage your community, and grow your business with the Optix-powered experience.
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Imagine delivering the exact message each person needs—precisely how, when, and where it matters most to them. Messages are more effective when they’re relevant, personalized, and measurable. Poppulo makes it easy. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortles...
Qminder
qminder.com
20% off Qminder for all Qless clients! >>> Qminder empowers your organization to deliver exceptional waiting experiences and allows managers to improve service quality. We simplify customer service flows with solutions that are user-friendly for both your staff and visitors. Provide self-check-in or...
zapfloor
zapfloor.com
Zapfloor’s workspace management software takes workplace experience to the next level, offering members, tenants and teams a flexible workspace that leads to more satisfaction, collaboration, and well-being.
Workipelago
workipelago.com
Workipelago is a solution that combines physical and virtual workplaces in one platform. It is built around the people and will follow them wherever they work at or from. - You can create interactive floorplans of the workspaces - Maintain visibility and reach co-workers, associates across the organ...
m-work
m-work.co
m-work is a workspace management solution that optimizes coordination between telecommuting and physical offices. Simple to use and integratable with your existing tools, our platform provides real-time visibility of team presence, facilitates workspace booking and generates valuable data for effici...
Matrix Booking
matrixbooking.com
Matrix Booking Ltd supports organisations to effectively manage and unlock the potential of their hot desks, meeting rooms and other bookable resources. Matrix Booking's office booking system provides world-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) resource booking and workplace collaboration software. I...