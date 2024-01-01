News of Orange County

Founded in 1893, The News of Orange County is a family-owned community newspaper in Hillsborough, N.C., and is published every Wednesday. The newspaper includes news and pictures about local government, crime, courts, public records, weddings and engagements, church services, social activities, high school and youth sports, and community events and activities.

