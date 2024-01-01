Nethopper

Website: nethopper.io

Nethopper has pioneered KAOPS, a cloud native, GitOps-centric platform engineering framework to help platform and DevOps teams to jumpstart their Internal Developer Platforms, or IDPs. Nethopper KAOPS’ GitOps-centric platform engineering framework capabilities include: * Infrastructure automation * CI/CD pipeline for containers * Continuous Delivery * Multi-cluster/cloud application networking * Secrets management * Observability with proactive alerts * Documented best-practices. As a Git0ps-centric platform, Nethopper KAOPS: * Is ready-to-use now, as a service * Automates manual, operational tasks * Increases developer productivity by accelerating application development * Works with all Kubernetes distributions (EKS, AKS, GKE, OpenShift, - - --- Rancher, etc.,) on all clouds (hybrid/multi-cloud) * Uses CD and Git innovation for speed and agility * Provides unified, friendly-UI KAOPS Benefits: * Deploy more application features, faster * Increase quality and governance * Improve security * Lower operation and labor cost * Reduce cloud waste/spending * Support for hybrid and edge cloud * Provide cloud portability (avoid cloud provider lock-in).
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

