Napkin AI is a doc editor that helps users create engaging documents with visual aids and storytelling elements. Its AI features enable users to add icons, drawings, charts, and diagrams to their content easily, without the need for design skills. It also provides visual suggestions based on context and facilitates collaboration by allowing easy sharing of created documents. The tool offers a unique feature where users can record short videos inline with their content, enabling easy storytelling and presentation of ideas. The videos are automatically animated, making them more engaging without the need for further editing. The editing process itself is also simplified, allowing users to remove unnecessary filler words and noises with ease. Napkin AI is marketed as a visual copilot, indicating that it works as a supportive tool for users to bring their ideas to life. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive features make it accessible to users of all levels of expertise. Overall, Napkin AI is a recommended tool for anyone looking to improve the engagement and visual appeal of their documents, presentation, or storytelling.

Website: napkin.ai

