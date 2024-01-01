MyShell is an AI-powered chat platform that allows users to create and customize their own virtual assistant or robot. The platform features a variety of chat tools, such as pinned chats and filters by type, including tools, entertainment, and education, to enhance the user's experience. MyShell's robot workshop allows users to create and customize their own virtual assistant or robot, providing a personalized chat experience tailored to their specific needs. The platform is supported in multiple languages, including English and Japanese, and integrates with Telegram, a popular messaging app. Users can log in and sign up for the platform to access additional features, such as increased stamina for conversations. MyShell utilizes AI technology to deliver an intelligent conversational experience and enhance user engagement. Overall, MyShell offers a customizable and intelligent chat platform that provides users with the ability to create and tailor their own virtual assistant or robot. With a variety of chat tools and filters available, users can refine their chat experience to meet their specific needs. The platform's integration with Telegram and support for multiple languages make it accessible to a wider user base, and its AI technology ensures an intelligent and engaging conversational experience.

Website: myshell.ai

