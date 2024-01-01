MyOwnConference

A robust webinar and video conferencing solution. Supporting up to 10,000 attendees with a market-leading uptime of 99.98%. No installation required with access from any device or browser (16 languages supported). Find all your favourite features including Q&A, live chat, screen sharing, cloud recording, quizzes, whiteboard, and much more. MyOwnConference offers a free account with up to 20 attendees and lifelong use.
Categories:
Business
Video Conferencing Software

