Myko Ai is a conversational AI tool built to answer all of your sales teams questions in seconds. Connecting to systems like Salesforce, Hubspot and Snowflake - Myko is a natural language business analytics tool designed to help business owners get answer to their questions without any SQL or code required. For business intelligence users you can define and build your organizations key terms and definitions to standardize metrics across users. Win more revenue by uncovering the data between your dashboards.

