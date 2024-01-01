Musico

Musico is a generative AI software engine specialized in music creation. The system uses a blend of traditional and modern machine learning algorithms to generate diverse, copyright-free music. Its generative approach supports music creators in their production process by offering adaptive sound that can adjust to its context in real time. The music generated by Musico ranges from semi-assisted to fully automated compositions, providing solutions for both professional musicians and non-musicians. Musico also brings to the table innovations like AI-assisted composition, enabling the generation of infinite melodies, beats and harmonies that can respond to the creator's input. An app named 'Impro' allows musicians and performers to generate music in real time by intuitively controlling Musico with gestures. Its engine can be mapped and respond in real time to various control signals, offering endless interaction possibilities. Furthermore, Musico is actively exploring the relationship between music and narrative to develop a next-generation soundtrack plugin for storytellers, game developers, and cross-media professionals.

