Movmi is a free human motion capture software that allows 3D animators to create 3D animations without using a suit or hardware. It is an AI-powered motion capture tool that captures humanoid motion from 2D media data (image, video) and runs the whole capturing process on the cloud, eliminating the need for clients to use high-end devices. It supports media shots from any camera, ranging from smartphones to professional cameras, through any lifestyle scene. This tool supports scenes with multiple humans and different armatures, including Huma Meta-Rig, human rig and basic human rig. Movmi Store is a collection of full-textured characters that are free of charge, which 3D motion developers can use in their projects. It explores a library of full-body character animation of many poses and actions. Movmi's goal is to develop technology in computer vision that focuses on estimating human 3D motion from 2D media content. The output FBX file can be used in any 3D environment, saving time for animators and motion developers. With different memberships, users can choose different features, ranging from sponsored ads to full capturing features. Overall, Movmi provides a revolutionary solution for capturing human motion, making it easier for 3D animators to create high-quality animations.

Website: movmi.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Movmi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.