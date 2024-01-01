Mondu

Mondu

Mondu is driving innovation in B2B payments. By bringing B2B payments up to par with B2C and putting customers in the heart of the payment flow, Mondu ensures a seamless and state-of-the-art experience. Mondu's solution enables merchants and marketplaces to offer their business customers across Europe and the UK the most popular B2B payment methods and flexible payment terms in a multi-channel setting, both online and offline. The result is a win-win story: business customers are empowered to purchase and pay when they want, which translates to a higher conversion rate and average order value, and ultimately drives growth for merchants and marketplaces. Mondu GmbH was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Malte Huffmann, Philipp Povel and Gil Danziger with the aim of simplifying B2B payment transactions. Mondu has a team of over 140+ talented professionals from diverse backgrounds and with experience from the best companies, in tech and elsewhere. Mondu has raised $90 million in equity and debt financing, from leading investors Valar Ventures, Cherry Ventures, the FinTech Collective, and VVRB bank.
Categories:
Finance
Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software

