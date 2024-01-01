Momo Medical

We go to nursing homes, and we put an internet-connected bed sensor underneath all their beds. Our app gives nurses valuable insights and an overview of all their residents. We reduce fall incidents and bedsores while improving evening and night shift productivity by over 30%. Momo Medical solves the biggest problem affecting nursing homes, staff shortages while increasing the quality of care.

