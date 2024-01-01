Mojo Helpdesk makes customer service and IT support easy. Centralize requests, assign, automate, track progress, and get more done faster. The best alternative to managing requests with spreadsheets and emails, Mojo Helpdesk puts them all in a powerful but simple ticket tracking system. Cut down incoming requests with a self-service knowledge base, keep things organized by assigning and tagging tickets, and leverage automation for improved efficiency. With over 2.5 million happy users, Mojo Helpdesk is the top choice for IT professionals and customer service managers, and agents. Used by small and medium-sized businesses, schools and educational institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and many others. Get started in minutes, connect to your company or organization’s Google Workspace, and begin managing requests, creating knowledge base articles, managing assets, setting SLA benchmarks, tracking and reporting.

Website: mojohelpdesk.com

