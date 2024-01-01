Top mogenius Alternatives
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Azure DevOps
azure.com
Plan smarter, collaborate better, and ship faster with Azure DevOps Services, formerly known as Visual Studio Team Services. Get agile tools, CI/CD, and more.
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was t...
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverles...
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to glob...
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) supporting several programming languages. One of the first cloud platforms, Heroku has been in development since June 2007, when it supported only the Ruby programming language, but now supports Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go. For th...
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a developer platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured cloud development environments (CDEs) that automatically integrate into any tool, library, or dependency required for creating software. Getting started with Gitpod simply requires adding a .gitpod.yml file to the root of any rep...
CircleCI
circleci.com
CircleCI is the worlds largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, and the central hub where code moves from idea to delivery. As one of the most-used DevOps tools that processes more than 1 million builds a day, CircleCI has unique access to data on how engineeri...
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Host, run, and code Python in the cloud! Get started for free. Our basic plan gives you access to machines with a full Python environment already installed. You can develop and host your website or any other code directly from your browser without having to install software or manage your own serve...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as you type. Use Glitch to build anything from a static webpage to full-stack Node apps.
Plesk
plesk.com
Our core mission at Plesk is to simplify the lives of web pros, so they can focus on their core business - not infrastructure management. Key Plesk platform features are automation and management of domains, mail accounts, web apps, programming languages and databases. Providing a ready-to-code envi...
Jenkins
jenkins.io
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
Bitrise
bitrise.io
Bitrise serves mobile application developers navigating the ever-changing landscape of app development, testing, and app store release. Transcending the boundaries of traditional CI/CD platforms, Bitrise accelerates release cycles without compromising app quality. Bitrise boosts developer experience...
Render
render.com
Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilit...
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM cloud computing is a set of cloud computing services for business offered by the information technology company IBM. Start building immediately using 190+ unique services.
Buddy
buddy.works
Get back your time with Buddy’s delivery pipelines that eliminate repeatable tasks in your daily development. Automatically build & ship web projects on a single git push, on click, or recurrently. Easily define your own delivery process just like you build a house of bricks: from builds and tests, ...
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ dat...
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is an advanced customer engagement platform that combines CPaaS, omnichannel contact centers, and Conversational AI, driving over 70 million daily conversations for more than 7,100 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Our platform is designed to foster richer,...
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a full-stack Ruby on Rails Support solution enabling organizations to focus on creating and developing applications, instead of managing their infrastructure. The optimized Service supports Ruby on Rails, PHP and Node.js environments, and also any other languages you want to install, ...
Gearset
gearset.com
Gearset is the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver...
Koyeb
koyeb.com
One platform, all your services. The Koyeb unified platform lets you combine the languages, frameworks and technologies you love. Deploy any application thanks to native support of popular languages and built-in Docker container deployment. Run low-latency, responsive, web services and event-driven ...
Northflank
northflank.com
The comprehensive developer platform to build and scale microservices, jobs and managed databases with a powerful UI, API & CLI.
Timescale
timescale.com
Cloud-native PostgreSQL for time-series, events and analytics. Timescale gives modern engineering teams the cloud-native data infrastructure they need to power data-centric products that delight their customers – helping them build faster, scale efficiently, and spend less along the way. Timescale e...
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Graf...
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.