Minerva is a tool that aids in the creation and dissemination of comprehensive documentation. Using AI-powered content creation, Minerva automates processes that include, but are not limited to, user guides, product videos, and walkthroughs. It features a toolset for customization and allows users to seamlessly transition between different formats. Minerva also offers the functionality to create in any language and to 'narrate' using the client's voice for a more personalized and engaging experience. With the convenience of a browser extension, Minerva allows you to create guides without heavy downloads or installations. A highlight of this tool is its AI-powered voice narration that seems to use your voice in any language of your choice. To the benefit of teams, the tool simplifies the process of producing and disseminating product demos, thereby saving time, effort, and possibly resources. Minerva also offers versatile sharing options, such as downloadability of images, PDFs, and videos. Additionally, users can set guide visibility to private, ensuring secure dissemination while maintaining accessibility to share the guide.

Website: minervaknows.com

