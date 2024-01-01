Top MindSmith Alternatives
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat helps thousands of college and university instructors create their perfect course—one that engages students and builds comprehension inside and outside the classroom.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Transform any subject into a stunning online course with LearningStudioAI. Our AI-powered authoring tool makes course creation effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - building engaging content. Enjoy seamless scaling across all devices, with magical-feeling features that delight learne...
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
Create and sell online courses from your own website. The best online course platform for creating, selling and promoting your online courses. Start monetizing your skills, experiences and your audience.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
Articulate 360
articulate.com
The #1 creator platform for workplace learning. More than 118,000 organizations, including all 100 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using our creator tools.
VidGrid
vidgrid.com
Trusted by 250+ exceptional customers across the world including the University of Nebraska, Mortenson Construction, Medtronic, Ibotta, and Tyler Technologies. VidGrid is the fastest growing interactive video platform for learning and development. VidGrid is the most simple, yet robust video platfor...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs Knowledge Base Software is a powerful tool used to create a private and public knowledge base for employees and customers, respectively. It helps in reducing customer tickets, improving internal team collaboration, streamlining business processes, and improving customer service. By providin...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
Rise
rise.com
Rise is the online training system employees love. It’s an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. You get everything you need to manage online training in one intuitive, enterprise-class system. With gorgeous samples, helpful templates, ...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
Instruqt
instruqt.com
Instruqt is a hands-on virtual IT lab for product-led growth. We help software companies generate demand at scale and boost adoption and usage by offering hands-on product experience from the browser. Instruqt instantiates a running version of your software in a protected lab environment. With the l...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
PandaSuite
pandasuite.com
The most interactive no code builder. Developed by a Parisian team and launched in 2015, PandaSuite is a simple & creative SaaS platform to build applications and interactive experiences without a line of code. Create visually using PandaSuite Studio: design your screens, play with +40 components an...
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
7taps
7taps.com
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps scie...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Flowclass
flowclass.io
Flowclass is a platform designed for educators and tutors to build landing pages for courses that can be used as a standalone profile page or integrated into an existing website. We integrated marketing tools, booking and payment systems into the same platform so you can scale your education busines...
Exly
exlyapp.com
Exly is a codeless all-in-one SaaS platform to build and grow your business from scratch. Not only can you organize recorded courses but also live classes, and webinars and send the links via WhatsApp. You can record & manage your courses and list them on your selling page of the website created wit...
AcademyOcean
academyocean.com
Discover a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) and E-learning Platform software designed to effortlessly create and deliver corporate training courses. Experience rapid course development and schedulea demo today! AcademyOcean is an LMS system that helps businesses automate training for ...
Coursebox
coursebox.ai
Coursebox in AI-powered LMS (learning management system). The AI functionality will create a draft course for you and sit within a drag and drop course editor so you can edit the course and add any missing parts. This substantially reduces the time it takes to create coursework. Organisations can us...
BranchTrack
branchtrack.com
Create, design and deliver engaging scenario - based e-learning in your browser. Use with Lectora, Storyline, Captivate and almost any other e-learning software.
Disco
disco.co
Unleash the potential of your learning community with Disco. Optimize member onboarding, leverage AI assistance, and gain actionable insights with Disco's award-winning platform. Disco was named one of Fast Companies Most Innovative Companies in Education (2023) and EdTech Startup of the Year by the...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Meleton
meleton.com
Meleton is a platform for creating online courses. More than 6,000 schools and experts create courses that help more than 50,000 students learn new knowledge or master a new skill. WITH MELETON YOU CAN: Create your own online course on any topic. Accept payments for selling an online courses. Use th...