Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MindFi on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Employee mental health,made easy for all. MindFi is a cost-friendly employee assistance and wellbeing platform that helps small and medium teams prioritise workplace mental health — timely and proactively. Transforming Mental Health for Corporate Asia.

Website: mindfi.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MindFi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.