MindFi
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: mindfi.co
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MindFi on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Employee mental health,made easy for all. MindFi is a cost-friendly employee assistance and wellbeing platform that helps small and medium teams prioritise workplace mental health — timely and proactively. Transforming Mental Health for Corporate Asia.
Website: mindfi.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MindFi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.