MinChat
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: minchat.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MinChat on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Chat API/sdk that enables you to create chat functionality into your app or website within minutes saving you months of development time time. MinChat also comes with prebuilt UI's making it even easier to have chat functionality setup into your app or website.
Categories:
Website: minchat.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MinChat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.