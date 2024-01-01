Top Milanote Alternatives
Notion
notion.so
Notion is an application that provides components such as databases, kanban boards, wikis, calendars and reminders. Users can connect these components to create their own systems for knowledge management, note taking, data management, project management, among others. These components and systems ca...
Microsoft OneNote
onenote.com
Microsoft OneNote is a note-taking program for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration. It gathers users' notes, drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries. Notes can be shared with other OneNote users over the Internet or a network. Previously, OneNote was primarily a...
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Evernote
evernote.com
Evernote is an app designed for note taking, organizing, task management, and archiving. It is developed by the Evernote Corporation, headquartered in Redwood City, California. The app allows users to create notes, which can be text, drawings, photographs, or saved web content. Notes are stored in n...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Whimsical
whimsical.com
Whimsical is the iterative product workspace. We helps teams build clarity and shared understanding faster with documentation tools for solving any product challenge. We have: - Docs that embed visuals and connect all project artifacts - Flowcharts for building process diagrams and user flows - Wire...
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development c...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Notebook
zoho.com
The most beautiful note taking app across devices.
MindMeister
mindmeister.com
MindMeister is an online mind mapping application that allows its users to visualize, share and present their thoughts via the cloud. MindMeister was launched in 2007 by MeisterLabs GmbH, a software company founded by Michael Hollauf and Till Vollmer. After 10 years in the market, MindMeister has mo...
Standard Notes
standardnotes.org
Standard Notes is a private notes app that features unmatched simplicity, end-to-end encryption, powerful extensions, and open-source applications.
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Us...
RemNote
remnote.com
The all-in-one tool for thinking and learning. Sure, it’s a note-taking tool. But there’s also flashcards, PDFs, backlinks, and more - to help you learn, stay organized, and think.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
Simplenote
simplenote.com
Simplenote is a note-taking application with Markdown support. In addition to cross-platform apps, it can be accessed via most web browsers.Simplenote has an externally accessible API, allowing other clients to be written: macOS Dashboard widget DashNote; nvPY, a cross-platform SimpleNote client; am...
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
MURAL
mural.co
Nevermind the ‘where.’ It’s time for a different ‘how.’ Teams don’t need a better place to work. They need a better way to work. For forward-thinking companies, the Mural digital whiteboard is that way. Mural is how teams work better and make better work. Just like any muscle, collaboration gets str...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
GoodNotes
goodnotes.com
Goodnotes is a digital notepad and PDF markup tool. And it's very good at both. As a notepad, Goodnotes covers all the bases. Create notes with your keyboard or handwrite them with Apple Pencil. The app transforms your hand-drawn shapes into geometrically perfect ones. Digital notebooks. Unlimited n...
Scrintal
scrintal.com
Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that helps people get crystal clear in their thinking and write creatively. It is an online whiteboard where you can visually organize, group and connect your thoughts. So you can see both the high-level overview and details of your notes at a g...
Toodledo
toodledo.com
Toodledo is a set of incredibly powerful tools to increase your productivity and organize your life. More than just a to-do list, Toodledo provides you with a place to write long notes, make custom lists, create structured outlines and track your habits. You can collaborate with friends, family, or ...
XMind
xmind.works
Your Favorite Mind Toolbox, Now Open on the Web. XMind web edition, running in any modern browsers. It connects to your Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive. Read, edit, and create mind maps at anytime, anywhere.
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy's diagramming applications make it easy to communicate and collaborate at the speed of your ideas. Whether you're using Gliffy in Confluence and Jira or jumping into our standalone diagramming tool, Gliffy Online, you'll find an intuitive way to draw diagrams. Drag and drop your way to profes...
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload ...
Mindomo
mindomo.com
Create mind maps, concept maps, outlines and Gantt Charts to improve your thinking and learning. Web, Desktop, iOS, Android. Mind map with us for free!
Mindmup
mindmup.com
MindMup 2 For Google Drive for G Suite allows you to create mind maps directly from the Drive web app, organise them into folders, and manage them as with any other Google Drive document.
GitMind
gitmind.com
GitMind is a free online mind map maker for brainstorming, project planning, development, action and other creative tasks. This tool lets you share mind maps with tons of users and collaborate with them.