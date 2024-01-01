Top Meticulous Alternatives
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulator...
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a modern test management tool built for QA and Dev teams with a modern and simple interface and powerful features. That's why thousands of organizations from all over the world are switching to Qase. It is an all-in-one test management solution. It includes test case management, defect manag...
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
In a world that relies on code, Sauce Labs strives to make it work for everyone, everywhere and every time. This is digital confidence. Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that gives companies confidence to deliver a trusted digital brand experience to...
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allow you to monitor and test your websites using real browsers from the cloud. We offer a cohesive solution for easily creating, recording, managing and running your tests. Review detailed test results and get notified when failures occur...
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
The functional UI and end-to-end testing tool. Combining Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, and Natural Language Programming to deliver an unrivaled authoring experience, while reducing test maintenance to near zero.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is the world's first 100% free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS and API testing, trusted by over 150,000 users in the testing community. TestProject helps testers and developers ensure quality with speed, by eliminating maintenance & setup hassles and empowering Selenium & ...
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform powered by AI. It optionally includes a test automation service to take test creation and maintenance completely off your team’s plate — for less than a quarter of the cost of hiring a QA engineer. Talk to us about customizing a plan to fit your ne...
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. With over 10,000 enterprise customers and over 2,000,000 users spanning 130 countries, developers and testers depend on LambdaTest to accelerate their quality assurance process and deliver pr...
Waldo
waldo.com
Waldo is accelerating the product innovation process for mobile developers. Mobile applications everywhere struggle with buggy features and app crashes that create a poor user experience. Waldo’s proprietary technology enables engineering teams to catch and fix bugs early in the development lifecycl...
Reflect
reflect.run
Reflect provides the fastest workflow for creating automated end-to-end tests for your web application. To create a test in Reflect, we spin up an instrumented browser session in our cloud and screen share that with you within our web application. This approach lets us completely control the test en...
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is the communication-testing platform businesses use to capture, test, design and analyze email and SMS messages. Ensuring every message your business sends looks, feels, and works exactly how you planned. Quickly create automated tests that cover your most critical communications, from ac...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in ...
Autify
autify.com
Autify empowers anyone to automate E2E tests for web and mobile applications by simply recording their interactions by its Chrome extension, then run these tests automatically on a variety of PC and mobile browsers, including real devices. While typically maintenance of E2E tests can be challenging,...
DoesQA
does.qa
Codeless test automation with a simple, intuitive drag-and-drop user interface. Complex tests can be created and maintained easily by any member of your team, enabling QA to keep pace with development while reducing costs.
QATTS
qatts.com
A next-gen, end to end Test Automation Software built for Enterprise. " Deliver faster, Maximize your test coverage, and get maximum ROI from your test automation with QATTS - The Industry’s Most Comprehensive End-to-End Test Automation Platform. We are the one-stop destination for all the test auto...
AutomationHQ
automationhq.ai
AutomationHQ™ is a complete TAAS (Test Automation As Service) solution. Its cloud-based NLP driven no-code test automation platform is ideal for agile development. Any of agile team member can develop In-Sprint test automation in plain English. Test Scripts can be executed on 2000+ different OS & Br...
Sofy.ai
sofy.ai
Sofy is built from the ground-up to be a no-code test automation platform that uses AI powered testing to enable create once and run anywhere tests without writing a single line of code. Using our library of real devices, you can run manual, automated UI testing and exploratory tests, and ensure fid...
CloudQA
cloudqa.io
CloudQA allows you to generate and automate tests without a single line of code! You can build reusable cross-browser test cases for regression testing and synthetic monitoring.
Stack Moxie
stackmoxie.com
No-code automated monitoring with spunk. Stack Moxie works across your tech stack to give marketing and sales ops the confidence that systems are running flawlessly and a proactive heads up if they aren’t. - Stack Moxie monitors system by either creating test data or following data to make sure it i...
BiG EVAL
bigeval.com
BiG EVAL is the leading test automator for data-centric projects such as data warehouses, ETL/ELT, data migrations and ERP or CRM implementations. With its ability to automatically test and verify data accuracy, it helps organizations avoid costly errors and reduce the risk of dissatisfied customers...
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is the fastest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform on the market, powering the world’s best engineering teams. Our aim is to make CI/CD practices more accessible to developers, provide a great user experience, and treat our customers as we’d like to be treated. After you p...
ContextQA
contextqa.com
ContextQA is a groundbreaking product that empowers organizations to enhance their automation test coverage, elevate software quality, expedite product delivery, and significantly curtail expenses related to maintaining software quality through the utilization of AI-driven SaaS solutions. Offering a...
Functionize
functionize.com
Functionize delivers an intelligent testing platform that incorporates AI and machine learning technologies to automate the painstaking software testing process. We work with teams of all sizes and skill sets to improve test creation, eliminate test flakiness and accelerate releases with elastic sca...
TestGrid
testgrid.io
Test Infrastructure & End-to-End Testing Cloud TestGrid offers secure & scalable test infrastructure, hosting real mobile devices and browsers on cloud or on-premise. With TestGrid, users can also perform end-to-end test automation, including AI-powered codeless testing, mobile app, cross-browser, v...
Kobiton
kobiton.com
Kobiton is the leading mobile application testing platform for enterprises so they can deliver impeccable mobile experiences to their customers. Kobiton’s flexible device lab management and AI driven intelligent quality suite is used by over 60,000 developers and testers worldwide to deliver the mos...
ProdPerfect
prodperfect.com
ProdPerfect is the first autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously builds, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It is the only fully-managed solution that addresses critical test coverage gaps, elimi...
BugBug
bugbug.io
BugBug is a low-code test automation solution for QA, testers, developers, and product managers. It offers complete automatization of end-to-end testing for websites and web applications. The tool enables users to automate regression tests and reduce costs usually associated with IT infrastructure. ...
Loadmill
loadmill.com
Simplify Test Automation with AI API-Driven Approach: Redefining Web, Mobile, and Load Testing. AN END-TO-END SOLUTION Harnessing AI Across Test Automation Lifecycle Loadmill is the perfect solution for test automation. Our platform eliminates the need for physical devices, making the process more e...