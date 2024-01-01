MetaSpark is a dynamic, AI-powered work hub that equips teams with the components to manage projects, people, and processes. Shape unique workflows with the help of MetaSpark's versatile dashboards, customizable templates, and an array of AI tools. Seamlessly integrate with 1000+ apps and collaborate effortlessly with your team, leveraging MetaSpark's collaborative features to foster effective teamwork and achieve remarkable productivity. Empower your team to focus on strategy and execution by saving 60+ hours a month on administrative tasks. Features: -List, Kanban, Gantt views -AI-generated project templates -Company templates -AI-generated documents and notes -Goals dashboard -My work dashboard -Comments, @mentions, and collaborative workspaces -Recognition and rewards

Website: metaspark.io

