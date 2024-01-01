Metaprise

Metaprise

Metaprise’s mission is to empower businesses to transcend horizons, restrictions, and norms and enable fast, worldwide B2B payments at scale. Metaprise makes it possible for businesses of all sizes to transact worldwide, as effortlessly as they do locally, allowing them to take advantage of new economic opportunities. Metaprise delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, local receiving accounts, automated AP/AR tools, debit card solutions, and risk management. We’re powering growth for customers ranging from freelancers, SMBs, and enterprise-level businesses around the globe. Metaprise makes global commerce easy and secure.
Categories:
Business
Billing Software

