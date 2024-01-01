Messangi

Messangi

Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Categories:
Business
Chatbots Software

