Top Mentessa Alternatives
edX
edx.org
Access 2000 free online courses from 140 leading institutions worldwide. Gain new skills and earn a certificate of completion. Join today.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Degreed
degreed.com
Do you have the skills to take on tomorrow? Degreed connects learning and career growth to business opportunities through one single, fluid skill-development experience, so your organization and your people are always ready to clear the next big obstacle.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
Eduflow
eduflow.com
Eduflow is a versatile Collaborative Learning Platform perfect in corporate training and higher education. With its modern, intuitive interface you will be able to run social, collaborative learning experiences that engages learners and increases knowledge retention. Eduflow can work as your LMS, or...
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L...
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-cl...
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ i...
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
We help develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to inc...
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-co...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, includ...
Mentornity
mentornity.com
Mentornity is a MENTORING SOFTWARE to build and manage EFFECTIVE mentoring programs. Mentornity is a customizable solution and ready for EMPLOYEE mentoring, COMMUNITY mentoring, reverse mentoring, alumni network mentoring and ENTREPRENEUR mentoring. The Mentornity admin portal features Matching, Onb...
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog, a cutting-edge web-based software suite, revolutionizes agility and organizational clarity. It's not just another tool, but a glimpse into the future of work. Experience the power of agile software, meticulously crafted for the contemporary era of people, project, and meeting management. ...
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, an...
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Perf...
Insala
insala.com
Empower participants and drive measurable results with Insala's comprehensive mentoring solution. Get support where you need it - our solutions consist of consulting, training, and mentoring software. We have 25+ years of experience working with clients in many industries. Trusted by US Bank, Societ...
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a next-generation learning solution that centralizes group training, individual on-demand coaching, and digital micro-learning in one platform that equips employees with the skills they need to experience individual transformation and thrive at work. Access to Bravely’s network of vetted ...