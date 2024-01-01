Memorable AI

Memorable Ad is an AI-powered tool that helps marketers create high-impact ads. It uses Creative IntelligenceSuite technology to optimize ads for marketing KPIs and not just photorealism. Users can generate ads based on their own descriptions or use the Advertising Prompt Guide for ideas. The tool also has a Booster feature that allows users to choose from example ads. Finally, the tool provides predictions on how the ads will perform, such as recall potential, attention in context, engagement potential, and distinctiveness. All of the ads are produced in high quality, with options for 8k or 4k resolution. Memorable Ad Maker is the perfect solution for marketers looking to maximize their creative effectiveness and ROI with cutting-edge AI marketing technology.

Website: memorable.io

