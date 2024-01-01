Melody ML is an AI tool that utilizes machine learning to easily separate audio tracks. With this tool, users can automatically isolate vocals and generate stems to remix songs. It offers a convenient platform for users to create an account and access various features. Melody ML allows users to separate music tracks using machine learning, such as vocals, drums, bass, and other instruments. The tool provides information about the models it uses, including Demucs Extra and a custom version of VR, which are designed to preserve audio quality, especially higher frequencies. It also mentions that the standard model is built with Deezer's Spleeter. Users can upload songs in MP3, WAV, FLAC, and OGG/VORBIS formats, as long as the file size does not exceed 100MB. It clarifies that uploading a song that is too long or in the wrong format may result in an error. Melody ML offers two free songs initially, and after that, each song costs $0.50. Users can add credits to their account to upload more songs, with different package options available for checkout. Payment can be made through Visa/Debit Card or PayPal. The tool maintains user privacy by not using third-party tracking/analytics and clearly states that it does not own, share, or take authorship of uploaded songs. It does use cookies but does not share the user's email or send spam. Users are responsible for the copyright and legal aspects of their uploads, and processed files are available to download for one month. Melody ML is created by ZonkoSoft.

Website: melody.ml

