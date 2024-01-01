Enhance your experience with the desktop app for خبرگزاری مهر on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The Mehr News Agency is a semi-official news agency of the government of Iran. It is headquartered in Tehran, and is owned by the Iranian government's Islamic Development Organization

Website: mehrnews.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to خبرگزاری مهر. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.