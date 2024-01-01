Top MarketTime Alternatives
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Wix
wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage is an integral part of your business. With digital transformation taking hold, you’re looking for ways to drive incremental revenue and improve operating efficiencies—so it only makes sense to consider a robust eCommerce solution that’s already fully integrated. As the world’s only Sage certifi...
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
BigCommerce is a NASDAQ-listed ecommerce platform that provides software as a service services to retailers. The company’s platform includes online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, and marketing and security for small and medium-sized businesses.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
SendOwl
sendowl.com
Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
Shift4Shop is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving thousands of businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. Offering an unmatched free eCommerce solution, the company provides everything an entrepreneur needs to start and grow their business. This turnkey eCommerce e...
Sellfy
sellfy.com
Sellfy is an effortless eCommerce platform for creators looking to sell digital, physical, subscription, and print-on-demand products from a beautiful online store. Sellfy takes care of the technical part of your business so you have more time to focus on growing your audience.
ReadyCloud
readycloud.com
It’s a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software that’s further enhanced with the ReadyShipper and ReadyReturns plugins to create an all-in-one ecommerce solution.
Envoice
envoice.eu
Extracting data from your purchase invoices and receipts is finally automated. We provide a complete expense reporting and purchase management solution for small/medium sized businesses and practices. Items are accurately recorded and smoothly published to your accounting software.
Volusion
volusion.com
Create your online store w/ a FREE 14-day trial of our award-winning ecommerce software. Shown to sell 4x more than other hosted shopping carts!
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo eCommerce is a composable solution built to simplify the management of complex product catalogs, search, pricing, order, and customer management across multiple channels with rich extensibility and instant usability. Scale your business with a future-proof platform that expands beyond tradition...
Shoplazza
shoplazza.com
Shoplazza, an award-winning ecommerce platform, provides a simple website builder for ecommerce businesses of all shapes and sizes to start, market, and manage their online stores.
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Fygaro
fygaro.com
Start selling online! Thousands of businesses — from SMEs and entrepreneurs to multinational enterprises — use Fygaro to sell and manage their business online.
Storeino
storeino.com
Storeino is a saas online store specialized platform, with it you can get your ultimate experience today with full options platform, from online store creation in just few minutes, with multi options of themes, applications and more other services, to mobile shopping app experience that you'll get w...
Elastic Path
elasticpath.com
Elastic Path is a "headless" e-commerce system, allowing template-less eCommerce to integrated as middle ware into Enterprise ERP systems. The system is API based and is specifically targeted towards Enterprise level organizations.