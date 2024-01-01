Top Manicare Alternatives
FitOn
fitonapp.com
FitOn Health is the leading enterprise health and wellness platform. We provide whole-health solutions such as condition-management courses, and instant access to the widest variety of workout and meditation classes from world-class trainers, experts, and celebrities. We work with the top health pla...
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Find your next salon, spa, or fitness professional. Read & post reviews. Schedule an online appointment 24/7 for haircuts, coloring, nail care, skin care, massage, makeup, personal trainers, yoga, Pilates and more!
Booksy
booksy.com
Booksy - book appointments online. Find & book beauty services like hairdressing, manicure, spa or massage. Check prices & reviews!
Glamsquad
glamsquad.com
Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.
Zeel
zeel.com
Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.