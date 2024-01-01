Mango Animate is a technology company that is committed to developing easy-to-use but powerful software, including animation maker, whiteboard animation maker, character animation maker, and business video maker. No programming required, everyone can use any software from Mango Animate to create amazing videos for all industries, such as Education, Business, Technology, and so on. It’s worth mentioning that all software from Mango Animate comes with a free lifetime version, enabling all users to start their video journey for free.

