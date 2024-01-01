Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Malga on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Malga is an API to accept payments with multiple payment providers. Malga gives digital businesses access to multiple payments services through a single integration, and the ability to change between them on a transaction to transaction basis without writing code.

Website: malga.io

